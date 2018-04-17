Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, opioid epidemic, opioids

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The city of Miami has filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, claiming that they created a public nuisance in Florida’s second largest city and then profited from it. The lawsuit, which was filed in Circuit Court on Monday, seeks compensatory damages and restitution of “illgotten gains.” Officials noted that Miami Fire Rescue responded to 1,716 calls involving opioid antidote Naloxone in 2016, an increase of more than 1,000 calls from the previous year when the agency logged only 668 such calls.

“We believe the pharmaceutical industry knowingly inflicted a great burden on the people of the city of Miami and our nation,” asserted City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez. “This industry has been allowed to get away with this injustice for far too long. It is time that they are held accountable and remedy the devastating circumstances that they created.”

READ THE REST OF THE STORY ON PATCH.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch