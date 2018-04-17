Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The city of Miami has filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, claiming that they created a public nuisance in Florida’s second largest city and then profited from it. The lawsuit, which was filed in Circuit Court on Monday, seeks compensatory damages and restitution of “illgotten gains.” Officials noted that Miami Fire Rescue responded to 1,716 calls involving opioid antidote Naloxone in 2016, an increase of more than 1,000 calls from the previous year when the agency logged only 668 such calls.

“We believe the pharmaceutical industry knowingly inflicted a great burden on the people of the city of Miami and our nation,” asserted City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez. “This industry has been allowed to get away with this injustice for far too long. It is time that they are held accountable and remedy the devastating circumstances that they created.”

