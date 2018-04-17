Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Inspired by the music of Latin rock band Soda Stereo, “Sep7imo Dia” is coming to South Florida and was in last minute rehearsals Tuesday at The Watsco Center in Coral Gables.

The Cirque du Soleil show, full of spectacular scenery, death-defying stunts, and colorful characters is making its U.S. debut having entertained more than 1 million people in Latin America last year.

Sep7imo Dia speaks to what might have been. The evolution of the music of Soda Stereo; the iconic Argentine rock band which actually sold more albums than The Beatles.

“It’s the real truth, but most of world has never heard of them before,” said Artistic Director Sean McKeown.

This is not the first time Cirque has teamed up with musical artists for a show.

“It seemed like a beautiful opportunity to represent the music of Soda Stereo again. Cirque has a history of doing this, like with ‘Michael Jackson One’ and ‘The Beatles Love’ and so again another great marriage of incredible music and the beautiful work of Cirque du Soleil,” McKeown explained.

The show conjures up a world outside of time and since it’s a rock show, its interactive complete with a mosh pit in front where the audience becomes a part of the show.

There are 36 performers taking the audience through a visual, acrobatic, and musical experience like none other.

The show runs from April 18 through April 21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.