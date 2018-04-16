Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) — Country stars and fans welcomed Carrie Underwood back on stage for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. It was the musician’s first performance after she had an accident injuring her face last fall.

Sporting tear-shaped glitter makeup, Carrie Underwood gave an emotional performance of her new single “Cry Pretty” to a standing ovation Sunday night.

Moments later, she joined Keith Urban to accept vocal event of the year award for their duet “The Fighter.”

“Thank you for having me. I’m still kind of shaking right now,” she said.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Underwood after the 35-year old ‘American Idol’ winner fell outside her home in November breaking her wrist and suffering injuries that required 40 to 50 stitches in her face.

Fellow star and Sunday night’s big winner Miranda Lambert says she was really worried about her long-time friend.

“I’m just proud of her and I know how strong she is and how hard she’s worked. I’ve never seen her waver or ever have a bad performance or hit a bad note,” said Lambert.

Carrie Underwood told her fans that her wrist is 90-percent back to normal and healing from her fall and time off has been a “forced relaxation.” She’s set to perform at a country music festival in June.