Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hialeah, Local TV, Mar-a-Lago, Tax Reform

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is coming to town for a roundtable discussion on tax reform.

He is expected in Hialeah Monday afternoon to promote the $1.5 trillion tax cut package he signed into law.

It’s Trump’s first visit to Miami since he came to Little Havana last June to announce his Cuba policy.

The White House has not said anything about the visit but a Federal Aviation Administration advisory issued Friday afternoon puts the President in Miami around 11:45am.

Another FAA advisory puts Trump in Palm Beach after 2pm Monday and leaving by 11am Thursday.

While at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and first lady Melania are scheduled to host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch