MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is coming to town for a roundtable discussion on tax reform.

He is expected in Hialeah Monday afternoon to promote the $1.5 trillion tax cut package he signed into law.

It’s Trump’s first visit to Miami since he came to Little Havana last June to announce his Cuba policy.

The White House has not said anything about the visit but a Federal Aviation Administration advisory issued Friday afternoon puts the President in Miami around 11:45am.

Another FAA advisory puts Trump in Palm Beach after 2pm Monday and leaving by 11am Thursday.

While at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and first lady Melania are scheduled to host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife on Tuesday and Wednesday.