WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The federal government will be taking a closer look at the U.S. Postal Service’s finances.

Thursday night, President Donald Trump issued an executive order announcing a task force to review the Postal Service’s operations and finances.

Trump said the U.S. postal system must operate under a sustainable business model and be able to fairly compete in commercial markets. The executive order comes after Trump’s frequent attacks on online retail giant Amazon. The president has accused Amazon of not paying its fair share of postage to the USPS.

The task force will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin while Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will also serve on the panel.