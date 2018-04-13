Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has fired back against the harsh criticism leveled at him by former FBI Director James Comey in his new book.

In his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” Comey blasts the president as “untethered to truth” and goes on to say his leadership is “ego driven and about personal loyalty”.

Friday morning Trump took to Twitter to lash out.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

In the book, Comey recalls briefing the Trump team before the inauguration on the allegations contained in the then unsubstantiated dossier on Russian interference in the election.

“They were about to lead a country that had been attacked by a foreign adversary, yet they had no questions about what the future Russian threat might be,” he wrote.

Instead, Comey wrote, they launched into a strategy session about how to “spin what we’d just told them” to the public.

“Mr. Comey has a revisionist view of history and seems like a disgruntled ex-employee after all he was fired,” said Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s counselors.

The Republican National Committee, set to launch an aggressive response to the book, just unveiled a new website lyincomey.com to undermine Comey’s credibility.

Perhaps connected to the release of Comey’s book, CBS News has confirmed Trump has agreed to pardon Lewis “Scooter” Libby. He was former Vice President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff who was convicted in 2007 of obstruction of justice. Critics have accused Comey of misconduct in the Libby investigation and the pardon may be timed to undermine Comey’s record.