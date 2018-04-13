Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country, former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, in her bid to oust Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo.

“I’m proud to endorse Debbie in her bid for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, because I know that Debbie will continue to fight for the progressive values we share,” Biden offered in a written statement. “We need representatives in Washington like Debbie who will fight to make sure that every family in the 26th District has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve, to free community college, and to the skills training they need to compete in the 21st century. She has the grit, intellect, and dedication that will serve the people in her district well.”

Though not surprising, the Biden endorsement comes at a time when Mucarsel-Powell is starting to build momentum in her campaign and follows a strong fundraising quarter in which she raised $500,000. The number surprised some because it nearly matched the amount Curbelo raised for the same quarter – $560,000. Curbelo still has an overall advantage, with $2.1 million cash in the bank compared to $700,000 for Mucarsel-Powell.