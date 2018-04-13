Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

That aptly applies to U.S. Air Force Major Corey Hogue who is no stranger to serving our country overseas.

Hogue completed five combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. He is currently working at the U.S. Southern Command.

A C-130 pilot by trade, Hogue said flying is second nature to him but was during one of his missions, where an engine malfunction led to a scary landing, that has changed his perspective on life and his career.

“It was one of those moments where, you know, we did what we were supposed to do and we were trained to do that. However, it was a moment I will always remember,” he said. “Just being able to go away and come home and see the family and to see the folks we are protecting, it always refreshes me and makes it worthwhile,” he said.

Recently, Hogue was honored at a Florida Panthers game. CBS4 would also like to thank him for his service.