MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police detectives spent part of the day handing out flyers in northwest Miami-Dade as they look to solve a hit and run that killed 55-year-old Charles Taylor last week.

Taylor was riding his bicycle on Northwest 17th Avenue near 125th Street when he was struck by a truck according to police.

“Mr. Taylor was driving his bicycle approximately 8:45 p.m. on April 3rd when he was struck by a red [Ford] F150,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “Our investigators believe that our truck is from 1997 to approximately 2003.”

Taylor was rushed to Aventura hospital but did not survive.

A close friend who was with Taylor says he saw the driver get out of his truck and look at Taylor lying on the ground, but then took off.

Detectives believe the truck will have front-end passenger damage.

They’re hoping that someone will come forward with information that leads them to the driver.

“Any body shops that may be receiving any orders for a front headlight on an F150 within those years, we’re asking them to call our Crime Stoppers,” said Det. Colome.