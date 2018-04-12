Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Norwegian Cruise Line terminal at PortMiami is about to get a major modern upgrade.

Miami-Dade County has given the green light for construction to begin on the sleek new terminal, designed by Miami-based architecture firm Bermello Ajamil & Partners.

The all-glass, 166,500-square-foot terminal will accommodate ships of up to 5,000 passengers, and feature new technology to support faster and more efficient embarkation and disembarkation processes, as well as expedited security screening and luggage check-in.

There is going to be a dedicated lounge and service area to facilitate a warm and welcoming arrival for large groups and charters, plus a new parking garage, and valet parking area with direct access to the terminal and lounge.

The new terminal will be located east of the existing Terminals B and C. Once completed, the new Norwegian terminal will be known as Terminal B; the existing Terminals B and C will become Terminal C.

Watch a video of what the new terminal is expected to look like here:

Groundbreaking for the new terminal is set for later this month and construction is expected to be finished in November 2019, just before the arrival of NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Encore.

The modern terminal draws its inspiration from a nautilus, with its spiraled and multi-level façade, opening up to grand ocean views. It’s being described as the new “pearl” of Miami, redefining the landscape of the city’s skyline.

The increased ship capacity will also create about 155 new direct, full-time jobs, according to the county.

Norwegian also has guaranteed Miami-Dade it will see a minimum of 1.3 million Norwegian passengers passing through annually, according to the agreement. That will generate about $24 million in gross revenues beginning in fiscal year 2018 and increase by 3 percent each consecutive year.