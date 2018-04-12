Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s historic Deering Estate is getting some modern love by quite a few well-known local interior designers.

It’s part of the Junior League of Miami’s Showhouse at the Deering Estate at 16701 SW 72nd Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

“We are doing a designer Showhouse so what that means is that we have engaged more than 20 local interior designers to come in and to reimagine the Deering Estate incorporating some of the original family collection pieces along with traditional modern furnishings,” explained Gabrielle O’Quinn, Executive Co-chair of the Junior League of Miami.

The two historic homes on the property, the Richmond Cottage and the Stone House, will be part of the makeover.

“Our goal would be for the guests to experience what life would be like when Charles Deering would have lived here,” said O’Quinn.

The 1920’s businessman, art collector and philanthropist lived in the estate until 1927. Since then, it has fallen under the care of the Deering Estate Foundation. The goal this week is to keep the historic feel but bring in new life with modern furnishings.

It’s an initiative of the Junior League of Miami, a group of female volunteers with a 91-year history that hopes to raise money during the Showhouse to continue to fund their efforts helping women in need right here in our backyard.

“Our primary focus is to help women that are victims of domestic violence, to promote health initiatives with these women, and since we are volunteers all the funds that we raise go directly back to the projects here in the community,” said O’Quinn.

It’s design with a purpose, shedding new light into the antique quarters, some of which will leave their mark forever on the property and also for those who need help most in our community.

“A lot of the furnishings, and a lot of the refurbishing that will be done in the Showhouse will be permanent and they will be left behind long after the show concludes.”

The Miami Showhouse Preview Gala will be hosted on April 14th and general admission is open April 15 through April 29; from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $40 which includes admission to the historic homes and estate grounds.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miamishowhouse.org.