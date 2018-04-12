Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Women in a Coral Springs community are a little on edge after police confirm they are looking for a sexual predator who has grabbed two women this year.

“I certainly hope that whoever it is that they actually go and catch him, usually this is a safe area,” said Karen Traverso.

The idea that there could be a predator in Wyndham Lakes has regular morning walkers like Traverso paying a lot more attention.

“Makes me more aware of while I’m walking because usually, you know, you’re in your own zone but now to know that some creep is out there, trying to take advantage of us women,” she said.

Coral Springs Police released a composite sketch of the man they say attacked two women the sidewalk along Wyndham Lakes Boulevard. The first attack happened in late February, the latest this past Monday. In the latest attack, the woman was grabbed from behind. Police say both women fought back and managed to get away.

“We see the same people, everybody that’s going out at 5:30 in the morning, you gotta protect yourself,” said neighbor Vanessa Oliviera.

Word spread quickly in the cluster of gated communities. An already cautious Oliviera never forgets her mace, but Thursday she was walking with a friend.

“You’re nervous anytime you hear something like that, of course, your radar goes up,” said Oliviera.

It’s exactly what police are urging people to do, stay alert. They said residents who exercise or walk, especially during twilight hours, stay in well-lit areas. They also suggest bringing a flashlight and a cell phone when you exercise and only use one headphone instead of two so you can be more aware of your surroundings.

By Rielle Creighton