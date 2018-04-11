Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – An early morning tweet from President Donald Trump indicates the U.S. will likely strike back at Syria for its suspected chemical weapons attack against civilians.

With U.S. warships moving into position for a possible missile strike, Trump issued an ominous warning on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

A spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry quickly responded on Facebook writing, “Smart missiles should be flying towards terrorists and not the legal government that has been fighting international terrorism.”

The social media back and forth comes as the Trump administration has been consulting with its allies on a possible joint military response to Syria’s alleged poison gas attack.

Both Russia and Syria deny the attack took place, but more than 40 people died from the suspected chlorine assault that Trump called “barbaric.”

Syria has invited a team of independent chemical weapons experts to investigate. It is not clear whether that visit may delay any military strike on Syria.

Russian lawmakers have warned the U.S. that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime and that it could trigger a direct military clash between the two former Cold War adversaries.