Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Russia, Syria

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – An early morning tweet from President Donald Trump indicates the U.S. will likely strike back at Syria for its suspected chemical weapons attack against civilians.

With U.S. warships moving into position for a possible missile strike, Trump issued an ominous warning on Twitter Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry quickly responded on Facebook writing, “Smart missiles should be flying towards terrorists and not the legal government that has been fighting international terrorism.”

The social media back and forth comes as the Trump administration has been consulting with its allies on a possible joint military response to Syria’s alleged poison gas attack.

Both Russia and Syria deny the attack took place, but more than 40 people died from the suspected chlorine assault that Trump called “barbaric.”

Syria has invited a team of independent chemical weapons experts to investigate. It is not clear whether that visit may delay any military strike on Syria.

Russian lawmakers have warned the U.S. that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime and that it could trigger a direct military clash between the two former Cold War adversaries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch