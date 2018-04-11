Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach is really going to the dogs, in a good way.

The resort has created an internal pet adoption program called “Bleau Adopts” that brings dogs from local shelters each week so employees can interact with them to adopt them.

So far, 11 dogs have been adopted.

Brooke Soffer, Vice President of Retail for the Fontainebleau, spearheads the program.

It all started when Soffer, who has rescued three dogs of her own, brought them to work one day. She noticed team members always stopped to greet them and play with them and she knew the simple act of being around these animals brought joy to their day.

Next, she brought a shelter dog who needed a home to work and a team member adopted him.

After that, she continued to bring dogs in need to get affection from the hotel’s team members and after six dogs were adopted, the Bleau Adopts program was officially born.

“I am thrilled that we are able to implement such a special program at Fontainebleau that is close to our hearts,” said Soffer. “There are so many animals in our community that are in need of a loving home and I believe if people really knew how much of an issue it is, they would never consider purchasing a pet.”

The Bleau Adopts program finds a homeless pet at a local shelter and gathers relevant health and history, creates a pup profile and shares the update across its employee network. The dogs are then brought to the hotel where they are able to enjoy the day outside of the shelter and at that point, are available for adoption to team members.

The hotels tries to bring in one dog per week to visit staff through the Bleau Adopts program in hopes that they will go home to a loving family.

The Bleau Adopts program is an extension to Fontainebleau’s existing pet program, which offers rooms and exclusive amenities to four-legged guests, including a complimentary dog tag with “return to” information, in-room pet movies, and on-premises, ocean-side dog park.