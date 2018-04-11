Filed Under:Animals, Dog parks, Dogs, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) —  Dog owners know their four-legged friends need space — a lot of it.

Particularly space where they can frolick off their leash. Run. Bark. Wrestle. Chase. You know, dog things.

But have you ever stopped to ponder just how dog-friendly Florida is for Fido?

Thankfully, the good folks over at The Trust for Public Land took the time to dig in to the data to find the answer. And if you thought we stacked up well compared to other cities in America, well, you’re not wrong.

How do Florida cities rank?

Find out here on Patch.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch