Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — First responders used hydraulic tools to rescue the driver of a car that crashed on Wednesday afternoon at State Road 112 and Okeechobee Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said the driver was trapped when they arrived on the scene. The car apparently crashed into a traffic barrier.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash happened at 12:30 p.m.

Read more on Patch.com