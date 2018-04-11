Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINDERMERE (CBSMiami) – There’s a house for sale in Central Florida that will thrill any Disney fan.

The current owners are Disney enthusiasts and the house is decorated and filled with Disney memorabilia.

“I don’t want them to leave, I really don’t. Best neighbors you could ever ask for, they love children,” said neighbor Nancy Murphy.

The price tag on this seven bedroom, 6-bath lakefront home is $880,000 and is located in Windermere which is about three miles north of Disney World.

The description of the house on Zillow.com reads, “Spectacular Magical Fireworks view nightly, Almost every room has a Magical Theme, Lake front, Expansive corner lot, 7 Bedrooms with 2 Master suites, Extra large Game room, Extended 3 1/2 Car Garage plus workshop.”

This house has everything related to Disney in every single room including the kitchen, hallways and everything in between.

There’s even a Tinkerbell bathroom.

There are nearly 80 pictures on the Zillow website.

Neighbors say it’s what this family does for the holidays that has turned them into a fan favorite in the community.

“Every nook and cranny of that house and lawn was a solid figure of Disney. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck. When people ask where I live, the landmark is, well you know the Disney house? And that’s it, and I’d be like ‘Well I live across the street’,” explained neighbor Sean Coamey.

As described in the Zillow listing, the house has a view of the Magic Kingdom’s fireworks every night over the lake.

There isn’t a buyer yet but neighbors say it’s bittersweet and will take a special kind of Disney fanatic to buy and the love the house just as it is.