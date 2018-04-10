Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from 30 companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair Wednesday in Miami Lakes.

Hundreds of positions will be available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Don Shula’s Hotel located at 6842 Main Street

So who’s hiring?

UTC Aerospace Systems is planning to add 75+ positions to their Miami Gardens facility. Including, Aerospace/Aviation Assembly Technician, Disassembly Technician, Manual Machinist, Plating Technician, Professional Engineering and Quality. UTC has a competitive benefits program and a sign-on bonus for qualifying positions

SCI (Service Corporation International) has more than 10 openings for sales professionals all over Miami and will offer on-the-spot interviews at the event. Full benefits, unlimited income potential, flexible, and cutting edge sales technology are some of the perks. SCI is North America’s largest single provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

Humana will be accepting applications and pre-screening candidates for 40 telesales specialist positions.

Knox Medical is hiring Assistant Managers and Customer Specialist Experience Personnel in Kendall, North Miami Beach and Miami Beach. Customer Service Representatives, General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Accounts Payable Supervisor and Interns in Miami. Provider Engagement Manager in Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Miami Dade.

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce is hiring for a General Sales Manager, Affiliate Sales Manager and 7 Salesperson positions.

The Palms Hotel & Spa/Circa 39 Hotel is hiring for Line Cook, Security, Mini Bar Attendant, Dishwashers, Pastry Cook, Bellman, Reservation Agent, In-Room Dining Cashier, Host/Hostess, Banquet On-Call Bartender, Banquet Set-Up Houseman, Beach Attendant, Towel Stand Attendant, Beach Servers, Food Runner, AM/PM Rest Server, Spa Attendant, Spa Front Desk Agent, Houseman-Circa 39, Housekeeping Manager – Circa 39, F&B Supervisor – Circa 39, Dishwasher – Circa 39. They offer competitive benefits including medical, dental, vision, Colonial policies and life insurance. Candidates must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Datacore Software will be offering onsite interviews for Inside Sales Representatives in Ft. Lauderdale. Datacore Software is a software-based storage virtualization pioneer.

Bullet Line is hiring (20) Order Processing Specialists and a Shipping Supervisor in the Miami Lakes location. Bullet leads the promotional products industry with low prices, deep inventory, and 24-hour order turnaround.

Sears Holding Co. is looking to hire 13 individuals as Telephone Sales Agents in Doral. Positions pay up to $20 per hour with unlimited commission. Apply online before the job fair. Keyword: 918286BR

Don Shula’s Hotel is hiring for Room Attendants, P/T Front Desk and Housekeepers, Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Reservations Agent, Kids Club Attendant and Housekeeping Porter, Shula’s Golf Club is hiring for a Golf Ranger and Golf Cart Attendant. Shula’s Spa is hiring a Massage Therapist and Nail Technician. Graham Residential is hiring a Make Ready Technician. All positions available in Miami Lakes. On the spot interviews and possible job offers at the event.

Mason Vitamins is hiring 8 Packaging Operators, 2 Warehouse Personnel, and 3 Manufacturing Operators. Mason Vitamins will be screening applicants at the event, for positions beginning in May.

Anda Pharmaceuticals will be at the event interviewing for Inside Sales Representatives and Warehouse Operators.

City Furniture has over 90 positions available for different departments in Tamarac and other locations. Sales Associates for City and Ashley HomeStores, Operations Supervisor, Delivery Drivers, Warehouse Associates, Fleet Mechanic, Customer Service (Call Center). Apply Online before coming to meet with a recruiter.

US Army is recruiting for Medical, Communications, Law Enforcement, Linguists, Aviation and Clerical Personnel.

Future Force Personnel is looking for Clerical Professionals, Drivers, Mechanics, General Warehouse and Forklift Operators.

Alorica is looking to hire 24 Inside Sales Representatives to work in the Miami Lakes location. Comparably Names Alorica to “Best Company for Women” and “Best Places to Work” 2017 Lists!

Orkin Pest Control will be at the event hiring for Technicians and Sales Representatives in the Miami area. Competitive pay and benefits package offered. Onsite interviews will be offered for immediate opportunities.

Miami Herald will be offering on the spot interviews for Sales Contractors for Dade & Broward locations.

Colonial Life will be offering on the spot interviews for immediate openings in their Homestead, Kendall, Doral, Miami Lakes, Coral Gables, Brickell, Miami Beach, and Aventura Offices. They are looking for 8 to 10 Agency Managers, District Managers, and Account Sales Representatives. Colonial Life is Ranked 2nd Largest Employee Benefits Company in the nation.

US Navy is recruiting Engineers, Cyber Warfare, Nurses, Pilots, Navy Electronics Technicians and Navy Machinery Repairmen.

Albion Staffing Solutions is seeking to fill at least 90 positions primarily in Healthcare, Clerical, Logistics, and Light Industrial. Headquarters in Doral is seeking to fill at least 40 positions. Opportunities are available in West Palm, Plantation, Sunrise, Downtown Miami and Kendall, Doral, Medley, Hialeah, North Miami, Miramar and Miami Lakes. Certified and Registered Bilingual Medical Assistants, Lab Technicians, Medical Receptionists, Medical Billing and Collections Specialists, Billing Specialist, Warehouse Forklift, Mental Health Tech, Accounting Clerk, HR Benefits Analyst, Forklift Operators, Warehouse Associates, Warehouse Leads, Clerical/Administrative Assistants, Payroll Specialist w/ADP, Executive Assistants, Logistics Coordinators, Import & Export Coordinators, Operations Managers, Customs Entry Writers, National Freight Sales Brokers, Inside and Outside Sales Executives in the Freight Forwarding Industry, Senior Staffing Recruiters and Accounting & Collections Coordinators.

Geico has 10 openings for Auto Damage Adjuster Trainees in Broward, Auto Damage Adjusters in Miami, Experienced Auto Damage Adjusters in Broward and Experienced Auto Damage Adjusters in Miami.

Verizon is hiring for Sales Representatives.

Cox Media Group has openings for a Media Consultant, Sales Associate and Activation Specialist in Hollywood. Those interested should apply online before coming to the job fair.

Mass Mutual will be at the event looking to fill over 35 Financial Services Representatives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

New York Life has openings for Insurance and Finance Professionals, Investment Advisors, Associate Partners, Insurance Agents, Managers and an Executive Assistant.

Jiffy Lube will be conducting on the spot interviews for 30 Service Advisors, Lube Techs, and ASE Mechanics from Stuart to Homestead.

Atlantis University is hiring Admissions Personnel, Appointment Setters, Professors, and WIOA Programs – Technology. Administrative Assistants and Advertising/Marketing Professionals.

CareerSource South Florida will be representing Information Technology, Education Industry, Financial Services Industry, Healthcare Industry, Hospitality Industry, Manufacturing and Construction Industry.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.