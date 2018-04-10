Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A possible tornado was reported near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Confirmation of a touchdown will be provided by the National Weather Service later today or tomorrow.

There were several bands of nasty weather that moved through ahead of a cold front moving across the state which prompted several Tornado and a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for portions of Broward.

NEW VIDEO: Scary skies swirled over Ft. Lauderdale, FL Tuesday afternoon amid multiple tornado warnings in the area. Besides the tornado threat, the storms packed hail and dangerous lightning. #flwx pic.twitter.com/pqo6tVxBKw — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 10, 2018

As soon as one nasty line of storms moved off shore, another one moved in.

The National Weather Service is checking if a funnel cloud that was seen in Fort Lauderdale became a tornado by touching the ground.

One person even posted some pretty dramatic video of a possible tornado on YouTube.

Wind gusts of 63 mph was reported in Dania Beach and quarter-sized hail was reported in Plantation. All of this with very heavy rain fall in areas like Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, and Davie.

Heavy storms are still expected as the weather system moves into west and north Broward county and even into parts of Miami-Dade including Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, and Aventura.

These storms are part of a strong cold front coming down, but South Florida won’t see much of a cool down, simply some better weather.

All flights to and from Fort Lauderdale International Airport are delayed due to the weather but conditions are expected to improve soon.