Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was taken to the hospital after shots were fired outside a Whole Foods store in downtown Miami.

Miami police were sent to the store at 299 SE 3rd Avenue to check out reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and another who claimed he was the gunman.

Edwin, who doesn’t want his last name used, said he was just walking back to his place business, which is near the store, and saw a man come out of the side door with a gun.

He said the armed man was not wearing a shirt and had the gun pointed at another man.

Edwin said the man then fired several shots and his intended target hit the ground. He said he heard four or five shots as he ran for safety.

Miami police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.