FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public School leaders are officially saying no to arming teachers.

That decision comes despite the new law that would allow gun carrying inside schools for certain teachers and other school employees.

The law is named after Aaron Feis, the burly football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Feis was one of the 17 people who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting at the Parkland school earlier this year.

In the wake of the massacre, Florida legislature earmarked $67 million to train school personnel, or at least those who were willing, to carry guns.

“As one school board member, under no circumstances do I believe a teacher should have to utilize a weapon in school,” said board member Patricia Good.

The idea of arming teachers, part of the Aaron Feis Guardian Act, has never received much traction in the education community.

That was evident at Tuesday’s Broward County School Board meeting.

“I have not met one teacher or one student who is in favor of arming teachers in Broward County,” said board member Laurie Levinson.

But there is state money on the table, the aforementioned $67 million that the Broward School Board wants spent on armed school resource officers.

“We should definitely launch a campaign to persuade the governor, for those districts who do not want to arm their employees, that they give us the money to keep kids safe in other ways,” said board member Robin Bartleman.

Board members stressed more money for mental health issues and quickly voted down arming teachers inside Broward schools.