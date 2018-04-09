Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach man who was charged last month with attempted murder has had his weapons taken away from him under the state’s new Risk Protection Order.

On March 29th, Jerron Smith was arrested after he reportedly fired into an occupied vehicle. The person he allegedly shot at had gone to Smith’s home to return his cell phone. When they arrived, Smith was waiting for them outside with a gun. He then reportedly threatened the person if they didn’t return his phone. As the victim was leaving, Smith fired several rounds into the vehicle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

In applying for a temporary RPO against Smith, the sheriff’s office cited two previous arrests, one in 2017 the other in 2016, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge granted the sheriff’s office a temporary RPO on Smith on April 5th, it required him to surrender his firearms and ammunition. When deputies went to Smith’s home carry out the order, he refused to hand over his guns. Sheriff’s deputies then obtained a search warrant and were able to remove an AR-15, a .22 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a bump stock and numerous other weapons-related items from the home. Smith was also placed under arrest, the first arrest under the new RPO law.

The new law is intended to give law enforcement the authority they need to remove weapons from violent or mentally ill individuals.

“The newly signed law is clearly proving its worth to law enforcement and the public,” Sheriff Scott Israel said. “We are thankful to have this valuable tool at our disposal to help keep deadly weapons out of the hands of individuals who demonstrate an obvious threat to themselves or others.”