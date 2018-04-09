Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Hoping to make something beautiful out of something so tragic, the parents of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student who died in the Valentine’s Day shooting are raising money for a living memorial for their daughter.

The Pollack family started #MeadowsMovement to honor the memory and life of Meadow.

Meadow, 17, was one of 17 people who was killed when confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz, 10, opened fire in one of the buildings on campus.

She was a senior who would have graduated in three months and she planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton in the fall.

Pollack left behind her parents and two brothers. Her family is now working toward building of a safe and beautiful playground where people can go to remember Meadow and enjoy their lives.

A fundraiser is being held Monday, April 9th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marcos Pizza at 8220 Wiles Road in Coral Springs.