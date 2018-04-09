Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS/CNN) — The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Monday.

Agents seized material related to, among other things, his payments to porn actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported.

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had executed “a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications” between Cohen and his clients, according to the Times.

The Times reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant, after the special counsel in the Russia probe, Robert Mueller, sent a referral. The Times said that the search “does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave” to New York prosecutors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

