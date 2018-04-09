Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Star Wars fans have to wait about 6 more weeks for the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story but at least fans are being given another taste of the highly anticipated film with a new trailer that dropped Sunday night.

The trailer has plenty of action including some great scenes between Chewbacca and Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Donald Glover plays notorious smuggler Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson also star in the film.

Solo is Disney’s latest film to stretch the billion dollar brand beyond the Skywalker saga. Its first attempt, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” made more than $1 billion globally in 2016.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.