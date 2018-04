Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man died Sunday after being hit by a Brightline train in Delray Beach.

Since the new train began making runs to Ft. Lauderdale in January, four people have been killed and two others injured in collisions with the high-speed train.

Police suspect Sunday’s death was a suicide. Brightline is cooperating with investigators.