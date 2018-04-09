Filed Under:Army, Army Homecoming, Local TV, Wayne Stallworth

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  An emotional homecoming Monday for a U.S. Army Sergeant and his family as he comes home for good after 24 years of service.

U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Wayne Stallworth landed at Miami International Airport Monday afternoon. He was greeted by his loving family, airport employees and well-wishers.

Sgt. Stallworth is retiring after 24 years of services. He has served mostly overseas with the NATO Force Integration Unit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

His family have lived in Miami-Dade County since 2011.

