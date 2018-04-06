Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – In the latest sign of an emerging trade war, President Donald Trump is proposing even more tariffs against China.

Trump has asked the U.S. trade representative to consider imposing tariffs on another $100 billion in Chinese goods. The proposal is in retaliation for China’s announcement of tariffs on U.S. products like soybeans, beef, pork, and some airplanes.

On Wednesday, during a tax cuts forum in West Virginia, Trump went off script and took aim at his new favorite economic target.

“No President wanted to go against China economically, and we’re going to do it,” he told the gathering.

Thursday night, Trump fired back against China’s announcement of $50 billion in tariffs, calling them “unfair retaliation.”

“You understand the concept of being taken advantage of, and we cant be taken advantage of any longer,” he said.

Trump also instructed his Secretary of Agriculture to “implement a plan to protect our farmers.”

Some of China’s main targets for tariffs included soybeans and pork, industries located mainly in states won by Trump in 2016.

“I have great respect for the president of China, President Xi. He’s a friend of mine and I’m a friend of his, and I like him a lot but he’s representing China and I’m representing the United States of America and it was time that we did something,” said Trump.

Exactly one year ago, Trump met with Xi at Mar-a-Lago, citing “tremendous progress” in their relationship. It seems that goodwill has faded.

Thursday night, China’s commerce ministry responded to the Trump’s announcement by saying they, “are not afraid to fight a trade war” and if the U.S. persisted in its actions, China would “dedicate itself to the end and at any cost and will definitely fight back firmly.”

The U.S. trade representative called Trump’s response “appropriate” given what he calls China’s “unjustified tariffs.”

Now the question is – what will China do in response?