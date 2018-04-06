Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Country music lovers and beach lovers will join as one this weekend in Fort Lauderdale at the Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival gets underway.

The 3-day festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday from noon – 10:00 p.m. each day at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard.

As many as 20,000 people are expected at the event each day.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday, April 6: Florida Georgia Line (8:25 p.m.), Snoop Dogg (7:10 p.m.), Lee Brice (6 p.m.), Lanco (5:10 p.m.), Chase Rice (4:20 pm.), Michael Franti & Spearhead (3:35 p.m.), DJ Rock (3 p.m.), Russell Dickerson (2:30 p.m.) and Jon Langston (1:35 p.m.)

Saturday, April 7: Keith Urban (8:25 p.m.), Dwight Yoakam (7:10 p.m.), Kip Moore (6 p.m.), Shaggy (5:10 p.m.), Dan + Shay (4:20 p.m.), William Michael Morgan (3:35 p.m.), Sister Hazel (2:50 p.m.), Seth Ennis (2:20 p.m.) and Adam Craig (1:35 p.m.)

Sunday, April 8: Eric Church (8:25 p.m.), Cheap Trick (7:10 p.m.), Brothers Osborne (6 p.m.), Dylan Scott (5:10 p.m.), Cadillac Three (4:20 p.m.), Jordan Davis (3:35 p.m.), Tyminski (2:50 p.m.), Muscadine Bloodline (2:20 p.m.) and Lucie Silvas (1:35 p.m.).

Expect parking to be a challenge because there is no designated parking area and traffic will be heavy on all roads leading to the event.

Concert-goers are encouraged to use Water Taxis, regular taxis, Uber and Lyft.

Water Taxi is running boats 11 a.m.-11 p.m. each day between three locations, including the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale, the GalleryOne DoubleTree Suites near the Galleria Mall, and the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, near the convention center garage. Parking is free at the Galleria.

Taxi, Uber and Lyft pick-ups and drop-offs are limited to the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Complex parking lot at 501 Seabreeze Blvd.

Brightline has also added a later train between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to its Friday schedule, with the last train leaving Fort Lauderdale at 10:55 p.m., arriving in West Palm Beach at 11:35 p.m.

The Tortuga Music Festival works hand in hand with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education, and ocean conservation initiatives.

Over $1,000,000 has been given back to their Conservation Village partners as a direct result of ticket sales and donations from Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival.

For site maps, tickets and additional information, visit: www.tortugamusicfestival.com/