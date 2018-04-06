Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pasta is good for you now?
It’s a controversial carb, but a new study says pasta can help you lose weight.
Researchers at a Toronto hospital studied 2,500 people who ate pasta instead of other carbs in a healthy, low glycemic index diet.
They found that pasta did not cause weight gain or an increase in body fat. Instead, participants showed a small weight loss.
Their conclusion: Pasta can be part of a healthy diet.
But beware: The study did not include sauce or any other pasta toppings.
