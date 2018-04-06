Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every week in partnership with the Florida Panthers we put the spotlight on a hero among us.

This week we highlight WWII Veteran Alfred Ferris who served in the US Army for more than 27 years.

He was overseas for three tours and spent quite some time in Berlin, at the same time the Berlin Wall was being put up.

He was referred to as an agent handler, recruiting people to be spies for US intelligence.

It was a job he remembers vividly and has this to say about it, “One night I had to wade through sewer water to meet the East Germans and get them to safety in the west. I felt that being in the military was part of what I should have been doing at that time.”

He received the ranking of lieutenant colonel and was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game as the Community Coffee Hero Among Us.

We at CBS4 would also like to say thank you for your service.