MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The FBI is stepping up the search for a man they say may have had a role in the fatal crash of Valujet 592 in the Everglades in 1996.

Mauro Valenzuela-Reyes was a mechanic who worked for Valujet’s maintenance contractor, Sabre Tech.

Valenzuela-Reyes was facing federal criminal charges in 1999 after investigators determined he had mishandled oxygen generators that were placed in the DC-9’s cargo hold. The generators were missing required safety caps and ignited in the cargo area. The crash killed all 110 passengers and crew members.

Valenzuela-Reyes has family connections to Atlanta and Santiago, Chile. Authorities say he might be living in one of those places under a false identity.

