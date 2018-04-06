Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In order to spring forward in fashion this season, you must rewind back in time, says Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing.

Downing produced an eye opening fashion show at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Shops this week, showcasing the latest trends for Spring.

Let start with a few must haves: sequins and rhinestones.

“It’s all 80’s all day, all night. There’s a lot of sparkle. I call them “anytime sequins” because if you’re going to Starbucks you need to be in sequins!” Downing said.

“So you’re seeing all this bold color; Technicolor, hot pink, beautiful, bright orange. Yellow is everywhere and very important, and many times you will see all sorts of embellishments.” he said.

And don’t be a slave to seasons. Ken says velvet can be worn any time of the year.

“Velvet is no longer for the Thanksgiving table. Velvet knows no time of year. So, designers are really looking at seasons less, and just creating really important pieces that women can’t live without,” he explained.

Shoulder pads are back and so are suits. One suit featured in the show was paired with a flowy skirt over the pants.

Biker jackets are over shown over everything- all its 80’s rocker inspired.

Jewelry is big and bold. Kens says feels free to mix real and faux.

Anoraks, those wind jackets we had as kids, are more stylish and now seen over haute couture.

Find Ken on Instagram @kendowningofficial and he’ll guide you.

“And if you’re concerned you don’t look good, I will help you. I answer you on Instagram! Direct message me on Instagram. I always return messages to women all the time,” said Ken.

But remember you don’t have to love and wear ALL of these trends – just pick a few and have fun!

“My favorite trend this season is permission. I like to give permission to women to live the best life they want to live and look amazing and have fun!” he said.

All of the fashions Ken has showcased for Spring will melt its way into summer.

So remember flashback 80’s rewind!