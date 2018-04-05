Filed Under:Coral Springs, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, MSD Strong, Parkland, Skip Campbell, Teen Political Forum

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The 12th annual Teen Political Forum at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts is giving teens a unique opportunity to address their state and local elected officials.

Students will be asking the questions at this open mic-style event.

The theme of this year’s Teen Political Forum is “MSD Strong.”

It was initially given a Star Wars theme but due to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, officials changed it to a topic that is still fresh in the minds of students not just locally, but across the country.

Students from Stoneman Douglas will be joined by teens from Coral Glades High, Coral Springs High, Coral Springs Charter, J.P. Taravella High and Coral Springs Christian Academy.

Expected on the panel are Coral Springs Mayor Skip Campbell, Vice Mayor Lou Cimaglia and Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine, along with several other elected officials and school board members.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last approximately two hours.

