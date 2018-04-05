Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBSMiami) — New information continues to be released following the YouTube headquarters shooting and police are also defending how they handled warnings about the shooter.

“She was very calm, very cooperative,” said Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel.

When police say they found Nasim Aghdam at around 1:40 am on Tuesday, she was asleep in her car about 25 miles south of YouTube’s headquarters. After discovering the car’s license plate matched that of a missing person, Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel says officers contacted Aghdam’s family.

“On the second conversation, we received information that she may be in this area because she had a dispute with YouTube,” said Bosel.

Police say there was nothing to suggest that dispute would turn violent. Family members, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke differently.

“The parent warned police: Be careful. Maybe she’s angry at YouTube. Cause she’s had this anger for one year,” said her aunt who did not want to be identified.

As Aghdam continued driving north, police say she stopped at a gun range before arriving at YouTube’s campus. That’s where officers say she walked through a parking garage and into a courtyard before opening fire with a 9-millimeter handgun she purchased legally. She wounded three people before killing herself, police said.

When asked if she had to get past any security to get to the courtyard, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini replied, “So we know the area of the campus where she entered. We’re still determining whether – what security measures she had to navigate to get to where she was at.”

ATF agents in southern California spent as much as 14 hours searching homes of Aghdam’s family members for evidence. Aghdam’s father briefly spoke to reporters.

“I am sorry. I can’t believe it,” Ismail Aghdam said.

Agdham’s videos were said to be bizarre, such as a clip in which she removes a revealing purple dress to expose fake breasts with the message, “Don’t Trust Your Eyes.”

In others, she exercises, promotes animal rights and explains the vegan diet, often in elaborate costumes or carrying a rabbit.

The videos have become central to the motive authorities have settled on for the shooting: Aghdam’s anger with the policies of YouTube — the world’s biggest online video website.

She posted the video under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube’s policies, saying the company was trying to “suppress” content creators.

“Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” one of the messages said. “There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

People who post on YouTube can receive money from advertisements that accompany their videos, but the company “de-monetizes” some channels for reasons including inappropriate material or having fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

YouTube had no comment about any actions related to Aghdam’s videos. The company did say it will be increasing security across all of its offices worldwide.

The two women wounded have been released from the hospital. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, remains in serious condition.