MIAMI (CBSMiami/Patch) — Bicycle-mounted Miami police officers returned to the spot where four-year-old Nyla Jones was gunned down last Saturday, one day before the Easter holiday.

Officers said prayers on Thursday in front of a makeshift memorial that included balloons, stuffed teddy bears and Easter bunnies.

Happening Now: We are currently at N.W. 13 CT & N.W. 65 ST praying for the family of Nyla, a 4-year-old victim whose life was cut short due to senseless gun violence 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y3N6ftpbQv — Dennis M. Jackson II (@ChiefDJackson) April 5, 2018

The girl’s uncle, Ronald W. Jones, Jr., surrendered to Miami police on Saturday after allegedly shooting the child as she sat in a car with family members earlier in the day. The shooting occurred at 10:22 a.m. at NW 65 Street and NW 13 Court.

