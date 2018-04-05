Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/Patch) — Bicycle-mounted Miami police officers returned to the spot where four-year-old Nyla Jones was gunned down last Saturday, one day before the Easter holiday.
Officers said prayers on Thursday in front of a makeshift memorial that included balloons, stuffed teddy bears and Easter bunnies.
The girl’s uncle, Ronald W. Jones, Jr., surrendered to Miami police on Saturday after allegedly shooting the child as she sat in a car with family members earlier in the day. The shooting occurred at 10:22 a.m. at NW 65 Street and NW 13 Court.
