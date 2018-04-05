Filed Under:Child Killed, Child Shot, Local TV, Miami, Miami Police Department, Nyla Jones

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/Patch) — Bicycle-mounted Miami police officers returned to the spot where four-year-old Nyla Jones was gunned down last Saturday, one day before the Easter holiday.

Officers said prayers on Thursday in front of a makeshift memorial that included balloons, stuffed teddy bears and Easter bunnies.

The girl’s uncle, Ronald W. Jones, Jr., surrendered to Miami police on Saturday after allegedly shooting the child as she sat in a car with family members earlier in the day. The shooting occurred at 10:22 a.m. at NW 65 Street and NW 13 Court.

To continue reading this story, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch