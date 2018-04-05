Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s all about eating and playing games at King’s Dining and Entertainment at the all-new City Place in Doral.

This is the first South Florida location of 11 nationwide.

King’s features a chef-driven kitchen, inventive cocktails like the “Bull and Bear Goblet” with gummy bears, flavored vodka, and Red Bull – to bowling lanes, pool tables and almost any other game you can imagine.

“It’s 20,000 square feet of fun,” said Steve Bradley, Marketing Manager. “We have our private bowling room that has 4 lanes, it can be curtained off. We have seven pool tables, four-way air hockey, two-way air hockey, foosball, shuffleboard, Jenga and a total of 14 bowling lanes.”

There’s also a private karaoke room and a Rum Room, something unique to the CityPlace location.

“Here in this highly Latin market we made it a rum room at entrance and we have 40 types of rum,” Bradley said.

Doral, formerly known for warehouses and commercial enterprises, is now becoming the new it spot for nightlife.

At 10 p.m. it’s 21 and over; adults only.

“A lot of people are getting tired of going to South beach just it’s a good stomping ground for a one-stop shop for whatever you want to do,” Bradley said.

After CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo fine tunes her air hockey skills, she turns to the food.

“So the food here is fantastic. Scratch kitchens, we make everything in-house. Even our pizza dough, we even make our own cheesecake.” Bradley said.

King’s Executive Chef Pablo Loque is back in the kitchen preparing some key menu items.

First is the Impossible Burger, named because its vegan and took 2 years to figure out the recipe, which is made from potato and soy protein and many secret sauces.

“It tastes like a real burger,” said Chef Pablo.

“It does taste like a real burger,” said Petrillo. “I’m not a vegan burger person because they taste mealy to me, but this is like a real burger and it’s healthy.”

Next, a complete turnaround with the Texas Burger.

It’s barbeque pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, pickles, coleslaw with Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

“So we’re going from vegan healthy to double meat cheese and lots of butter,” said Petrillo, laughing. “It’s got tons of flavor and it’s got heft.”

Kings Dining and Entertainment – a non-stop party spot where you can eat and play until your heart’s content.

King’s Dining and Entertainment is open 7 days a week until 2 a.m. except for Sunday, they close at midnight.

For more information visit www.kings-de.com.