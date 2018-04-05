Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old suspected of stealing a car with a baby inside from in front of a Ft. Lauderdale home on Wednesday has been arrested.

The theft happened just before 11 a.m. in the 2400 block of NW 26th Street.

Johnathan Rabb said he had stopped at a friend’s house to grab something and left his 2006 Toyota Avalon running with his year old daughter Soraya inside. He said when he came out three minutes later the car and his daughter were gone.

Ft. Lauderdale police found the car a short time later at the intersection of NW 19th Street and NW 24th Avenue. Soraya was still inside the vehicle and was unharmed.

Police released surveillance photos from a business next to the church where the car was found. They say the teen’s mothers recognized him and contacted the police so he could turn himself in.

Just after 10:30 p.m. he did just that with his mother in tow. While there he reportedly admitted to “stealing that car with a baby in it.”

The teen said he did not realize he could stay with the baby until the police arrived, according to his arrest report. He added that he left the air conditioning on to make sure the baby didn’t overheat.

When asked why he stole the car in the first place, he said “I thought I was going to get robbed and that’s why I got into the car to get away,” according to the report.

The teen has been charged with grand theft auto and desertion of a child.