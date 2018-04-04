Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s latest crash tests of small SUVs five models performed well, but two did not.

The BMW X-1, Mitsubishi Outlander, Jeep Compass, Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain all rated good for protecting occupants in the crashes involving part of the front and passenger sides of the vehicles.

“The vehicle structure was well maintained and the restraint system and safety belts did a good job of preventing occupants from hitting structures inside the vehicle,” said IIHS research engineer Becky Mueller.

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport only got a marginal rating and the Ford Escape did the worst – getting a rating of poor.

Both vehicles’ side curtain airbags failed to deploy.

The Institute says the Ford Escape test also injured the dummy inside.

“In a real world crash, an occupant inside might have a right leg injury,” said Mueller.

The agency has run 16 small SUVs through this type of crash test which was introduced in 2017.

The Outlander was one of nine small SUVs the institute has awarded as a 2018 Top Safety Pick.