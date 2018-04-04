Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old who used his body to block a classroom door during the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High has been released from the hospital.

Anthony Borges who was shot five times while protecting his classmates has been hailed as a hero. He had barricaded a door with his body and was shot through the door.

A third of his lung had to be removed, one bullet came close to his liver, and three bullets hit his legs in the shooting that killed 17 people.

Wearing an FC Barcelona jersey, Borges appeared Wednesday morning on NBC’s “Today” show.

“I feel good,” he said haltingly due to his injuries. “I (thought) I was going to die.”

Alex Arreaza, his attorney, said last month the family planned to sue Broward County, Broward County Public Schools, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“The failure of Broward County Public Schools, and of the Principal and School Resource Officer to adequately protect students, and in particular our client, from life-threatening harm were unreasonable, callous and negligent,” Arreaza wrote in a notice of intent to sue.

