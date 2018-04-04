Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A child who was in a car stolen from in front of a home has been found safe.

The girl’s father, Johnathan Rabb, said his daughter Soraya is only a year old. He said some stole their 2006 Toyota Avalon not realizing she was in the back seat.

“Car got jacked with my daughter in it. Somebody found the opportunity to take the car with her in the backseat and they ended up here,” he said arriving

Police found Soraya and the car in the area of 19th Street and 24th Avenue.

Rabb said when she was taken, he almost lost it.

“A lot went through my mind. I was mad, I was ready to fight, I was ready to kill, I was ready to find my daughter, whoever had her I was ready to go through whatever I had to go through to get her back,” he said.

And now that she was found safe.

“I’m blessed. I can’t say nothing else,” he said.

His message for other parents?

“Never take your eyes off your children.”