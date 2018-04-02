Filed Under:DACA, Donald Trump, Immigration, Local TV, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is not backing away from comments he made on Easter concerning immigration.

On Sunday, the president delivered a setback to those pushing for a permanent solution to the Obama-era DACA program.

Monday morning he followed up on his comment.

Trump, who has advocated for the children of immigrants who came here illegally many years ago, spoke briefly about his shift on this issue before heading into Easter services in Palm Beach.

“A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we are going to have to really see. They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. They had a great, great chance, but we’ll have to take a look,” he said.

Many Democrats and even some Republicans took to Twitter pushing back against Mr. Trump.

It’s not entirely clear what precipitated the tweets, which also went after Mexico demanding tighter border security. Under DACA though, immigrants must have been living here since 2007, meaning no one crossing the border today would qualify.

Trump also threatened to stop the North American Free Trade Agreement if Mexico does not “stop the big drug and people flows.”

