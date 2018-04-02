Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is not backing away from comments he made on Easter concerning immigration.

On Sunday, the president delivered a setback to those pushing for a permanent solution to the Obama-era DACA program.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Monday morning he followed up on his comment.

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump, who has advocated for the children of immigrants who came here illegally many years ago, spoke briefly about his shift on this issue before heading into Easter services in Palm Beach.

“A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA and we are going to have to really see. They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it. They had a great, great chance, but we’ll have to take a look,” he said.

Many Democrats and even some Republicans took to Twitter pushing back against Mr. Trump.

A true leader preserves & offers hope, doesn't take hope from innocent children who call America home. Remember, today is Easter Sunday. #DACA #Hope https://t.co/T7HUbhL9qd — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 1, 2018

It’s not entirely clear what precipitated the tweets, which also went after Mexico demanding tighter border security. Under DACA though, immigrants must have been living here since 2007, meaning no one crossing the border today would qualify.

Trump also threatened to stop the North American Free Trade Agreement if Mexico does not “stop the big drug and people flows.”