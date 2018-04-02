Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of the Lauderhill Mall.

Two of the injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, the third was able to get to Plantation General Hospital on their own.

The shooting happened a little after 10 p.m. Witnesses said there was a car show going on nearby and people were gathering in the mall lot when there was screaming, an argument and then shots rang out.

“I started seeing people moving around and then started cursing and then a fight broke loose. I got a little closer to see if he was part of the fight and then I heard gunshots. The first thing that hit my mind was why you just run because I didn’t want to get hit by a bullet,” said Reginald Youngblood.

One witness said he saw a man tuck a gun into his waistband and run across the street. Police confirm there is no suspect in custody. What led to the fight and shooting is under investigation.