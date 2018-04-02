Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) — Three days after a successful launch from California, SpaceX engineers readied another Falcon 9 rocket for takeoff Monday from Cape Canaveral to boost nearly three tons of supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Equipped with a previously flown first stage and a Dragon cargo capsule making its second flight to the lab complex, the Falcon 9 lifted off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 4:30 p.m., setting up a two-day rendezvous with the station.

This is SpaceX’s 52nd flight of a Falcon 9 — its 53rd counting the maiden flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket in February and its 14th station resupply mission.

This flight also marks the 11th mission in which SpaceX has flown a rocket that has already gone to space and back.

SpaceX has successfully recovered 23 first stage boosters to date, 11 on land and the rest on off-shore droneships.

Monday’s flight is the fourth in a row without a recovery attempt.