The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with dozens of other organizations, presents the Family Fun and Resource Fair on April 14, 11 a.m.-3p.m. at Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW 6th St. in Ft. Lauderdale. The free event is held in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed each year in April to bring awareness to human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.

Attendees will enjoy free refreshments, raffle prizes, games, mini-workshops, and resources on keeping children safe and healthy. Entertainment will be provided by Alexander Star, Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter from South Florida. Dr. Rosby Glover, executive director of Mt. Bethel Human Services Corporation, will be honored with the 2018 Alan and Marsha Levy Champion of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Award for his long-time commitment to helping local children and families. In addition, there will be a tribute to the late Nancy J. Cotterman, who was the original organizer of this event, now in its 10th year.

The Family Fun and Resource Fair wraps up the 2018 Annual Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children Campaign, a four-month series of free events dedicated to strengthening families and ensuring the community knows of programs and resources that can help prevent child abuse and neglect. This year’s theme, “There’s a SUPERHERO in all of us,” serves as a reminder that every action in service can help others and make a huge impact. The annual Broward AWARE campaign is dedicated to:

Recognizing the signs of and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children

Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles

Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system

Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System

Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training

Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers

For more information, visit www.cscbroward.org/broward-aware.

The Broward AWARE campaign is inspired by the work of the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and Prevent Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevention Florida. Local partners include: 2-1-1 Broward, ARC Broward, Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Broward Children Center, Broward County Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Broward County Family Success Center, Broward County Parks & Recreation, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Broward Human Trafficking Coalition, ChildNet, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Community of Promise, Chrysalis Health, Community Access Center, Department of Children and Families, Early Steps, Florida Dept. of Health in Broward County, Florida Impact, Forever Family, Ft. Lauderdale Police Dept., HandsOn Broward, HANDY, Healthy Families, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies of Broward, Hosanna 4 Youth, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, Jamaica International Female Football Development Inc., KidSafe Foundation, Kids In Distress, Mt. Bethel Human Services, On Call Leadership, R & R Domestic Services, Smith Community Mental Health, Swim Central, SWIMS Foundation, YMCA of South Florida, and more.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000.

Above content provided by Children’s Services Council of Broward County.