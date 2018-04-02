Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence project announced a long-term partnership on Monday.

It will center on social justice, education and police and youth relations.

The Dolphins will now host the 5000 Role Models Police and Youth Conference and a college academic signing day for Wilson scholars at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 500 Role Models mission is to provide at-risk boys with alternatives that will lead them away from a life of crime and violence.

The Dolphins new partnership is in addition to the team’s collaboration with “rise”, the ross initiative in sports for equality.

It was founded and created by Ross to use the power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress.