WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets this Easter Sunday, attacking DACA and Mexico.

The statements came after an unverified report that hundreds of Central American immigrants were coming by busload into the US – illegally.

Before heading into church, Trump tweeted that the immigration situation is “getting more dangerous” and “caravans” are coming.

He offered no information to back up his claims but said the U.S. needs help from Mexico or else he’d cut the country out of NAFTA, the trade agreement signed by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“Mexico has got to help us at the border,” Trump said. “If they’re not going to help us at the border, it’s a very sad thing between two countries.”

The president also threatened DACA, which stands for “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.”

It allows children of immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally to apply to stay and work.

On Twitter, the president wrote, “republicans must go to nuclear option to pass tough laws now. No more daca deal”

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Outside the church, he added…

“A lot of people are coming in because they want to take advantage of DACA. And we’re gonna have to really see. They had a great chance. The Democrats blew it.”

Advocates for DACA, like Ralph Arellanes, claim the majority of the country supports the program.

“Over 85 percent of Americans want a permanent solution for DACA students,” Arellanes said.

It’s unclear why the president chose Easter Sunday to talk about immigration policy.

Some believe it’s because congress agreed to spend only $1.6 billion dollars on a border wall.

“It’s gonna be a political issue come this fall, and I think he’s trying to set the groundwork that he wants to move forward as hard as he can on tougher immigration,” said Washington Post White House reporter David Nakamura.

Midterm elections are approaching and the border wall was one of Trump’s biggest campaign promises.

Trump will return to Washington Sunday night.

On Monday, he and the First Lady will host the annual Easter egg hunt on the grounds of the White House.