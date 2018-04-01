By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Far-Right, Gun Reform, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Marc Caputo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Politico, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and downright meanness of the far right.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede is joined by Sr. Politico Writer, Marc Caputo, who has been documenting instances of how many in the right wing are working to discredit those calling for gun reform following the Parkland shooting.

We are going to take a closer look at what is behind this.

Guest: Marc Caputo, Sr. Writer, Politico

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch