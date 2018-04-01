Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and downright meanness of the far right.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede is joined by Sr. Politico Writer, Marc Caputo, who has been documenting instances of how many in the right wing are working to discredit those calling for gun reform following the Parkland shooting.

We are going to take a closer look at what is behind this.

Guest: Marc Caputo, Sr. Writer, Politico

