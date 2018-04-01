Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Heartbreak for a South Florida family on this Easter weekend.

Police say a 4-year-old girl was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Miami.

On Sunday she was identified as Nyla Jones.

In a statement, police spokesman Michael Vega said officers were called to Miami’s Liberty Square housing complex Saturday morning about a child that had been shot.

Jones had already been taken to a hospital by her mother by the time officers arrived. Vega said the girl died at the hospital.

Police said another child and an adult were injured at the scene by shattered glass.

Vega said a male suspect who fled the scene later turned himself in at a police station.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Ronald Willie Jones Jr.

Jones has been charged with second degree murder and is expected in court sometime Sunday.

Vega said the motive for the shooting remained unclear.

