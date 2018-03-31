By Lisa Petrillo
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Just across from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is the  Lucky Street Tavern and Grill. It’s the newest hot spot in Hollwyood which celebrates the American Dream retro style.

It’s a colorful pop art bar and grill that will have you craving a time gone by.

The restaurant has nightly live entertainment and is open until 2:00 am.

The menu is American comfort food with a global twist, serving up everything from fried chicken and waffles to pork ribs to sushi and sashimi.

The most popular appetizer is featured in our exclusive Taste of  the Town Digital Bite. It’s Rock Shrimp Deviled Eggs.

Here’s the recipe:

  • Boil 2 dozen eggs, cut them in half and save yolks.

Egg Yolk Mixture Ingredients 

  • 24 whole egg yolks
  • 3 tbsp kewpie mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp Dijon
  • Salt
  • ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 pound of Rock Shrimp: Fry for 1 minute in pan with Kosher salt

Putting it all together:

  • Gather all ingredients
  • Cook the garlic just until its golden brown
  • Add the yolks to a food processor
  • Add the mayonnaise, dijon and the rest of the ingredients
  • Store in pastry bags and squeeze mixture into the 1/2 of each egg
  • Top with rock shrimp and parsley

Serve and enjoy!

