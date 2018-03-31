Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Just across from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is the Lucky Street Tavern and Grill. It’s the newest hot spot in Hollwyood which celebrates the American Dream retro style.

It’s a colorful pop art bar and grill that will have you craving a time gone by.

The restaurant has nightly live entertainment and is open until 2:00 am.

The menu is American comfort food with a global twist, serving up everything from fried chicken and waffles to pork ribs to sushi and sashimi.

The most popular appetizer is featured in our exclusive Taste of the Town Digital Bite. It’s Rock Shrimp Deviled Eggs.

Here’s the recipe:

Boil 2 dozen eggs, cut them in half and save yolks.

Egg Yolk Mixture Ingredients

24 whole egg yolks

3 tbsp kewpie mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon

Salt

¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 pound of Rock Shrimp: Fry for 1 minute in pan with Kosher salt

Putting it all together:

Gather all ingredients

Cook the garlic just until its golden brown

Add the yolks to a food processor

Add the mayonnaise, dijon and the rest of the ingredients

Store in pastry bags and squeeze mixture into the 1/2 of each egg

Top with rock shrimp and parsley

Serve and enjoy!